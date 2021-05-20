UrduPoint.com
Wrong Parking Creates Hurdle In Smooth Flow Of Traffic

Thu 20th May 2021 | 08:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal on Thursday said that wrong parking is creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic and causing traffic congestion on the busy routs of the city.

CTO asked wardens and field officers to take strict action against wrong parking, adding that wrong parking which is one of main cause of traffic mess on the roads would not be tolerated he said adding the vehicles and motorcycles would be impounded in the police stations.

All-out efforts are being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated regarding smooth flow of traffic on city roads. Enhanced numbers of Traffic Wardens have been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters will also be available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked in a wrong way.

More Stories From Pakistan

