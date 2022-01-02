UrduPoint.com

Wrong Parking Creates Hurdles In Smooth Flow Of Traffic: CTO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan Sunday said that the wrong parking was creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic.

CTO asked wardens and field officers to take strict action against wrong parking, adding that wrong parking which was one of main cause of traffic mess on the roads would not be tolerated, he added.

The vehicles and motorcycles would be impounded in the police stations.

All-out efforts were being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated regarding the smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

