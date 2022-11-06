Wrong parking creates hurdles in smooth flow of traffic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad Sunday said wrong parking was creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic.

CTO asked wardens and field officers to take strict action against wrong parking, adding that wrong parking which was one of main cause of traffic mess on the roads and these vehicles and motorcycles to be impounded in the police stations.

All-out efforts were being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police sothat traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated regarding the smooth flow of traffic on city roads.