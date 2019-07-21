Wrong parking creates hurdles in smooth flow of traffic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said wrong parking was creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

CTO asked wardens and field officers to take strict action against wrong parking, adding that wrong parking would not be tolerated.

He said in case of violation the vehicles and motorcycles would be impounded in the police stations.

All-out efforts were being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated regarding smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

Increased numbers of Traffic Wardens have been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters would also be available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked in a wrong way.