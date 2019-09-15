UrduPoint.com
Wrong Parking Creates Hurdles In Smooth Flow Of Traffic

Zeeshan Aziz 2 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 07:00 PM

Wrong parking creates hurdles in smooth flow of traffic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said wrong parking was creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

The CTO asked wardens and field officers to take strict action against wrong parking, adding that wrong parking which was one of main cause of traffic mess on the roads would not be tolerated and the illegally parked vehicles and motorcycles would be impounded in the police stations.

All-out efforts were being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated.

Enhanced numbers of Traffic Wardens have been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters will also be available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked in a wrong way.

