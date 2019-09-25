Wrong parking creates hurdles in smooth flow of traffic in Rawalpindi

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said wrong parking was creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said wrong parking was creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic

CTO asked wardens and field officers to take strict action against the violation of wrong parking. It was one of the main cause of traffic mess which would not be tolerated.

He said the vehicles and motorcycles of wrong parking violators would be impounded in the police stations.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic problems could be resolved.

A number of Traffic Wardens have been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters will also be available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked in a wrong way.