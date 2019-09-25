UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wrong Parking Creates Hurdles In Smooth Flow Of Traffic In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 11 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 08:41 PM

Wrong parking creates hurdles in smooth flow of traffic in Rawalpindi

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said wrong parking was creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said wrong parking was creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

CTO asked wardens and field officers to take strict action against the violation of wrong parking. It was one of the main cause of traffic mess which would not be tolerated.

He said the vehicles and motorcycles of wrong parking violators would be impounded in the police stations.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic problems could be resolved.

A number of Traffic Wardens have been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters will also be available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked in a wrong way.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Traffic

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves 161 urgent employment cases

6 hours ago

Hazza Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight historic land ..

7 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF managing director

7 hours ago

Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight sets record in Emir ..

8 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF Managing-Director

8 hours ago

Mission of first Emirati astronaut a national achi ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.