Wrong parking creates hurdles in smooth flow of traffic in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf Thursday said wrong parking was creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic

The CTO asked wardens and field officers to take strict action against wrong parking, adding that wrong parking which was one of main cause of traffic mess on the roads would not be tolerated.

He said the vehicles and motorcycles would be impounded in the police stations in this regard.

All-out efforts were being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could relief.

Enhanced numbers of Traffic Wardens had been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters would also be available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked in a wrong way, he added.