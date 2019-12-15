Wrong parking creates hurdles in smooth flow of traffic: CTO

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said wrong parking was creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic and asked wardens and field officers to take strict action against wrong parking doers.

He said wrong parking, which was one of the main causes of traffic mess on roads, would not be tolerated, adding the vehicles and motorcycles would be impounded in the police stations.

All-out efforts were being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with traffic police so that the traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated regarding smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

The CTO further said enhanced number of traffic wardens had been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters would also be available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked in a wrong way.