Wrong Parking Creates Hurdles In Smooth Flow Of Traffic

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 03:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar on Sunday said wrong parking is creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

CTO asked wardens and field officers to take strict action against wrong parking, adding it is one of main cause of traffic mess on the roads.

He said vehicles and motorcycles would be impounded in the police stations. All-out efforts are being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Enhanced numbers of Traffic Wardens have been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters would also be available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked wrongly.

More Stories From Pakistan

