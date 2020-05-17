UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wrong Parking Creates Hurdles In Smooth Flow Of Traffic:CTO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 05:00 PM

Wrong parking creates hurdles in smooth flow of traffic:CTO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Syed Ali Akbar has said wrong parking created hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

He asked wardens and field officers to take strict action against wrong parking, adding that wrong parking which was one of main cause of traffic mess on the roads would not be tolerated.

He said the vehicles and motorcycles would be impounded in the police stations for wrong parking.

All-out efforts were being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with traffic police so that traffic problems could be resolved..

A number of traffic wardens had been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters were also be available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked in a wrong way, he added.

