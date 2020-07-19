Wrong parking creates mess on road: CTO

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar here on Sunday said wrong parking of vehicles was creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

CTO asked wardens and field officers to take strict action against wrong parking, adding that wrong parking which was main cause of traffic mess on the roads would not be tolerated.

He said the vehicles and motorcycles would be impounded in the police stations for wrong parking.

The CTO said all-out efforts were being made to regulate city traffic, and urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic problems could be resolved.

Enhanced numbers of Traffic Wardens had been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters were also be available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked in a wrong way, he added.