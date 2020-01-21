Wrong parking creating hurdles in traffic flow: CTP

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf Tuesday said wrong parking was creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf Tuesday said wrong parking was creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

CTO asked wardens and field officers to take strict action against wrong parking violators, adding that it was one of the main causes of traffic jams.

He said wrong parked vehicles and motorcycles would be lifted and impounded in the police stations.

Ashraf urged the citizens to cooperate with traffic police so that traffic problems could be resolved.