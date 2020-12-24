UrduPoint.com
Wrong Parking Main Cause Of Traffic Mess In City: Traffic Police

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Senior Traffic Police Officer Syed Abid Abbas Thursday said wrong parking was creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

He asked wardens and field officers to take strict action against wrong parking, adding that wrong parking is one of main cause of traffic mess on the roads, which would not be tolerated at any cost.

He said the wrongly parked vehicles and motorcycles would be impounded without any discrimination.

Efforts were being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with traffic police so that traffic problems could be resolved on the city roads.

"More traffic wardens have been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters will also be available to lift vehicles and motorcycles wrongly parked", he said.

More Stories From Pakistan

