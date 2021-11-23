Wrong parking main hurdle in smooth flow of traffic

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan said wrong parking was creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan said wrong parking was creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic.

CTO asked wardens and field officers to take strict action against parking rules' violators adding that wrong parking which is one of main cause of traffic mess on the roads would not be tolerated.

He said that the vehicles and motorcycles would be impounded in the police stations.

All-out efforts are being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated on city roads.