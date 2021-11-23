UrduPoint.com

Wrong Parking Main Hurdle In Smooth Flow Of Traffic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 06:59 PM

Wrong parking main hurdle in smooth flow of traffic

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan said wrong parking was creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan said wrong parking was creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic.

CTO asked wardens and field officers to take strict action against parking rules' violators adding that wrong parking which is one of main cause of traffic mess on the roads would not be tolerated.

He said that the vehicles and motorcycles would be impounded in the police stations.

All-out efforts are being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated on city roads.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Traffic

Recent Stories

Russia Agrees With India on Localization of Ka-226 ..

Russia Agrees With India on Localization of Ka-226T Helicopters - Official

25 seconds ago
 WHO fears 700,000 more Covid deaths in Europe by M ..

WHO fears 700,000 more Covid deaths in Europe by March 2022

26 seconds ago
 WHO fears 700,000 more Covid deaths in Europe

WHO fears 700,000 more Covid deaths in Europe

29 seconds ago
 Rain forces early end in Galle as West Indies avoi ..

Rain forces early end in Galle as West Indies avoid follow-on

31 seconds ago
 APHC deplores fresh coercion launched by infamous ..

APHC deplores fresh coercion launched by infamous NIA against innocent Kashmiris ..

2 minutes ago
 ANF seizes over 2285 kg drugs in 33 operations, ar ..

ANF seizes over 2285 kg drugs in 33 operations, arrests 30

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.