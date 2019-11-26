Wrong parking serious problem in city

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Wrong parking of vehicles in Faisalabad city became a chronic phenomena which created numerous problems for the residents, shopkeepers, buyers as well as passersby especially in downtown areas.

The local administration had provided parking facilities in all eight bazaars around Clock Tower Chowk including Amin Pur Bazaar, Bhowana Bazaar, Jhang Bazzar, Katchery Bazaar, Chiniot Bazaar, Montgomery Bazaar, Karkhana Bazaar and Rail Bazaar but due to wrong parking of vehicles by the purchasers as well as shopkeepers, traffic remained jam often in these bazaars.

Although the City Traffic Police (CTP) have taken drastic actions against the wrong parking, yet the violators were not willing to abide by parking rules.

Talking to APP here Tuesday, a shopkeeper at Aminpur Bazaar, Anwar Raheel said that they had complained to the CTP about wrong parking of vehicles in front of our shop, but the problem still persists.

When contacted, CTP spokesperson said that the traffic police not only imposed fine on wrongly parked vehicles but awareness walks and special camps were also arranged.

He said that the fine amount was very low which encourages the violators to continue violation of parking rules.

If amount of fine is increased and the wrongly parked vehicle was impounded for at least 24 hours, it may force the violators to stop violation and start abiding by traffic rules, he added.

Responding to a question, CTP spokesman admitted that traffic police lifted and impounded about 2000 to 2500 vehicles every month from downtown areas. Now the traffic police in connivance with local administration were also planning to completely withdraw the parking facilities from all bazaars around Clock Tower Chowk which are the main hub of business and trade activities.

When contacted, spokesman of the local administration also admitted the aggravated situation of wrong parking and said that local government was undertaking a project of parking plazas in the city in addition to removing encroachments in order to improve the traffic management system in all the eight bazaars around Clock Tower Chowk.

He said that Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali had also convened a meeting of Faisalabad Parking Company (FPC) on the other day in which officers of various departments were present. The DC directed the Managing Director FPC Amir Zeeshan to take immediate steps for redressal of parking issues in downtown areas, he added.