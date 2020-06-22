UrduPoint.com
Wrong Parking Vehicles Creates Mess On Roads: CTO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar Monday asked wardens and field officers to take strict action against wrong parking which create hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

CTO said traffic mess on the roads would not be tolerated and vehicles and motorcycles would be impounded in the police stations on violation.

All-out efforts are being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated regarding smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

Enhanced numbers of Traffic Wardens have been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters will also be available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked in a wrong way.

More Stories From Pakistan

