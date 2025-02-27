Wrong posting of subject specialist on headmistress position raises concerns

Political and educational experts here Thursday claimed that the increasing political interference in educational institutions was severely affecting the transparency and efficiency of education system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Political and educational experts here Thursday claimed that the increasing political interference in educational institutions was severely affecting the transparency and efficiency of education system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PML-N KP Spokesperson in a statement here referred to recent reports emerged regarding unjust transfers and postings in government girls' schools in Nowshera, directly contradicting the PTI's merit-based policies.

He claimed a glaring example of this violation is the wrongful transfer of Madam Zainab Bibi, the dedicated and competent Headmistress of Government Girls High School Kurvi.

"She was unjustly removed from her position and replaced by a subject specialist, is clear violation of service rules and the fundamental job descriptions of both positions."

The role of a Headmistress (HM) and a Subject Specialist (SS) is fundamentally different. A Headmistress is responsible for the administration, discipline, and overall management of the school, ensuring a smooth learning environment for students and teachers alike.

On the other hand, he said a Subject Specialist is appointed specifically to teach a particular subject, such as Chemistry, Bio,physics, urdu, Islamic Studies, Pakistan Studies, Statistics, and others. Their expertise is in their respective disciplines, and their Primary duty is to enhance students' academic knowledge in those subjects.

Ikhtair Wali said by appointing a Subject Specialist as a Headmistress, the government is not only violating the prescribed job roles but also jeopardizing the educational standards of the institution.

Such decisions disrupt the learning process, demoralize competent administrative staff, and hinder the effective governance of schools.

He said despite her long-standing dedication and contributions, Madam Zainab Bibi was transferred thrice within just 25 days, an unprecedented and unjustified action clearly influenced by political interference.

Eventually, she was made an OSD (Officer on Special Duty) at the disposal of the Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education, rendering her position ineffective.

He claimed that this incident is not an isolated case and similar politically motivated postings have been observed across various schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Fortunately, in a previous case, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur intervened, reversing a wrongful appointment and reinforcing the principle of “right person for the right job.”

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Minister for Education Faisal Tarakai, MPA Ashfaq, and Secretary of Education Masood Ahmed has been urged to take immediate action against this wrongful posting.

He said the government must prevent political interference in the education sector and ensure merit-based appointments to safeguard the future of students and maintain the integrity of academic institutions.

Riazul Haq, former PST teacher said that wrong postings are not just an administrative blunder but also a direct injustice to students, teachers, and the entire education system.

He said the authorities must address this issue before it further deteriorates the quality of education in the province.