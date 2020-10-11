UrduPoint.com
Wrong Way Parked Vehicles To Be Lifted: CTP

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar on Sunday said wrong parking was creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

He directed the wardens and field officers to take strict action against wrong parking, adding that wrong parking which was one of main cause of traffic mess on the roads would not be tolerated.

He said the vehicles and motorcycles would be impounded in the police stations. All-out efforts are being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic problems could be resolved.

