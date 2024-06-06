- Home
- Pakistan
- Wrote a new chapter of Pak-China cooperation in Shenzhen; will reciprocate model in Pakistan: Dar
Wrote A New Chapter Of Pak-China Cooperation In Shenzhen; Will Reciprocate Model In Pakistan: Dar
Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 02:40 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday said that by holding the Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen, the government had written a new chapter of bilateral cooperation and in the coming months, the model would be reciprocated by inviting Chinese companies to Pakistan.
The deputy prime minister, in his address at the 4th Pakistan-China Friendship and Business event here, said that the hugely attended Business Forum aimed at tangible, targeted, substantive and result-oriented economic cooperation with a focus on attracting and facilitating Chinese investments in 13 export-oriented sectors inside Pakistan.
He told the gathering that Pakistan's Ambassador in China Ambassador Khalil Hashmi and his team successfully mobilized over 400 Chinese businesspersons and entrepreneurs who came together to network with around 120 Pakistani counterparts on a scale that was unprecedented.
"I am confident they have started a new journey of win-win partnership and joint cooperation. In the months ahead, we will reciprocate this model further and invite Chinese companies to Pakistan," the deputy prime minister remarked.
Calling the Friendship and Business event a "cherished tradition" and the "essence of friendship and mutual respect", Dar said that over the years, the platform had played a pivotal role in bringing together leaders, policymakers, business executives, and entrepreneurs from both countries.
He said the gathering was aimed at engaging to further strengthen our iron-clad and space-partners friendship.
It sets the tone for our future interactions, providing a foundation for deeper economic ties and stronger cultural connections, he added.
He said in the local context, the forum served as a testament to China's dedication to fostering international partnerships.
It is a symbol of how traditions and cultural exchanges can be harnessed to promote understanding, peace, prosperity and development.
Dar said that currently, the world was at the cusp of a new era, witnessing profound and fast-paced changes which would, as before, test the resilience of China-Pakistan iron-clad friendship.
"Our partnership has already risen to a strategic level, encompassing economy, trade, social and defence sectors. We wholeheartedly support President Xi's Global Development Initiative (GDI), Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) and Global Security Initiative (GSI). I would like to reaffirm that Pakistan has been, is, and will always be China's trusted friend and partner," the deputy prime minister reiterated.
He particularly appreciated the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC); China-Pakistan Friendship Association (CPFA); China International Cultural Communication Centre (CICCC); and all other supporting units - JDB group and Anhua County Yuntiange tea Co., Ltd.
He also lauded Pakistan's ambassador and his team and particularly expressed gratitude to Ambassador Sha Zukang for his steadfast and longstanding support to Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s
Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion
Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year
Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement
SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..
Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PDU, PIPS organize orientation program for newly elected senators7 minutes ago
-
Brother, sister set record by obtaining top positions in multiple disciplines in GCU7 minutes ago
-
Mobile snatchers arrested7 minutes ago
-
VC SAU proposes foundation to boost agricultural development in Sindh7 minutes ago
-
No compromise on illegal commercialisation: FDA7 minutes ago
-
Minister Irrigation announces zero-tolerance policy for water theft17 minutes ago
-
Govt Degree College Margalla Campus renovation, upgrade finished with enhanced facilities17 minutes ago
-
SCCI suggests no new tax on business community for success of Tajir Dost Scheme17 minutes ago
-
Measures taken against dengue reviewed in meeting17 minutes ago
-
Police recovers abducted youngster, reunites with parents17 minutes ago
-
Former Governor KP calls on CM KP, discusses socio-economic issues27 minutes ago
-
2 fabrics units fined for causing pollution27 minutes ago