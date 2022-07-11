WSSA, TMA and Cantonment Board Abbottabad continues cleaning operation on second day

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :On the first day of Eid-ul-Adha Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) sanitation staff lifted 421 tons of offal and remains of sacrificial animals, the operation on the first day of Eid continued till 1 pm.

Eid-ul-Adha cleaning operation has been started since the morning of the first day.

To dispose of the waste, a 20-foot-wide, 60-foot-long and the 10-foot-deep pit has been dug at the Salhad dumping site by the WSSCA officials.

Chief Executive Officer Engineer WSSCA Javed Abbasi, Deputy Manager Water Supply Engineer Noman Qabul and Chief Sanitary Inspector Muhammad Saqib are monitoring the operation.

180 staff members and 27 small and large vehicles are participating in the operation, in addition to 130 collection points, four temporary transfer stations have been established in the four union councils of Abbottabad city.

Complaints cell is also active round the clock where people can register complaints on 1334.

Eid operation will continue for three days. The sanitation staff is also cleaning the collection points after lifting the garbage.

People of all four UCs of Abbottabad have appreciated the efforts of cleaning sacrificial animal's offal and remains and said that besides the WSSCA Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) sanitation staff has played a vital role to clean the city.

Additional Assistant Commissioner-I Ali Sher Khan Khalil following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner, Abbottabad performed the duties of Magistrate on Duty today.

During the first two days of Eid-ul-Adha, along with the TMA, WSSCA and Cantonment board Abbottabad the staff of the AAC-I Ali Sher Khalil visited urban and rural areas and reviewed the removal of sacrificial remains.

He also encouraged the sanitation teams of TMA, WSSCA and Cantonment Board Abbottabad personnel and issued necessary instructions to complete the work as soon as possible.