WSSC 12th BoD Meeting Held In DI Khan To Review Performance

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The twelfth meeting of the Board of Directors of DI Khan Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) was held to review the performance of the institution and identify ways to enhance its work.

It was presided over by Chairman of the Board of Directors Chaudhry Muhammad Sharif, Chief Executive Officer WSSC DI Khan Syed Sada Hussain Shah was also present during the meeting.

On this occasion, all the members of the board participated and discussed and deliberated in detail on various issues related to the functioning of WSSC.

During the meeting, the board members thoroughly reviewed the performance of WSSC and analyzed its strengths, weaknesses and opportunities.

They also considered various recommendations for improving the company's operations and tried to identify actionable steps that could be taken to enhance its overall effectiveness, drawing on their collective expertise and experience.

Board members engaged in a robust exchange of ideas and perspectives, discussing various strategies and approaches to improve the company's performance.

Through this collaborative process, board members agreed on a series of key recommendations that were deemed critical to the continued success of the organization.

Overall, the meeting of the Board of Directors of WSSC was a productive and informative session, with detailed discussions and thoughtful analysis.

By working together and sharing their insights and expertise, board members were able to make significant progress in identifying ways to further improve the work of this important institution.

