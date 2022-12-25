WSSC Abbottabad honors its Christian staff on Christmas Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) Sunday organized grand ceremony in honor of the field staff besides organizing a cake cutting ceremony as part of the Christmas celebrations by the Christian employees. During the ceremony, commendation certificates were distributed among the employees who showed the best performance.

Addressing the participants, medical specialist Dr. Khizr Hayat advised the field staff, especially the sanitation staff, to take care of their health during work and prevent infectious diseases. He gave a detailed briefing regarding precautionary measures.

Chairman board of Directors WSSCA Major Zulfiqar Ahmad (R) said that the Company was proud of the performance of the field staff by providing the best facilities with their full capabilities and good manners. Congratulating them, he termed field employees a valuable asset of the Company.

Major Zulfiqar also expressed best wishes for the Christian staff on the occasion of Christmas and appreciated their excellent performance for public service.

He thanked Malik Tanveer, President of Al-Khidmat Foundation Abbottabad, for giving winter packages to the WSSCA staff and taking responsibility for sponsoring a child of a sanitation worker who was recently died.

WSSCA Chief Executive Officer Engineer Rehan Yusuf said that the administration of the Company was always following the door policy where all the staff can contact at any time for their suggestions, complaints or problem solving. He extended them his best wishes on Christmas Day and said that the institution was taking all kinds of measures for their welfare. He advised them to perform their duties with spirit by using Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) while performing their duties to protect themselves from diseases and accidents.

During the ceremony, certificates of appreciation were distributed among the best performing staff besides announcing winter package provided by Al-Khidmat Foundation.