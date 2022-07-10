UrduPoint.com

WSSC Acting CEO Make People Aware About Properly Disposing Off Offals

Published July 10, 2022

WSSC Acting CEO make people aware about properly disposing off offals

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :The Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Acting Chief Executive Officer Shahjahan Khan on Sunday visited the various areas of the city for public awareness about properly disposing of the remains of sacrificial animals.

On the instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Deputy Commissioner Inayatullah Waseem, the acting CEO visited the different areas and distributed disposable, environmentally friendly bags and pamphlets inscribed with awareness instructions about timely and properly disposing of the offals.

The WSSC acting CEO advised the people to place the remains of the sacrificial animals at the collection points designated by the company so that it could be disposed of in an environment friendly manner.

The collection points have been set up at various places in eight union councils of the city wherein the focal persons have also been posted.

