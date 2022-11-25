WSSC, AWK University & WorldAid observe World Toilet Day

Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Mardan, Abdul Wali khan University Mardan (AWKUM) and WaterAid on Friday jointly organised various events to observe World Toilet Day in which people from different walks of life participated

An awareness seminar, awareness walk and painting competition were also held in which students, faculty members of environmental sciences department, Pakhtunkhwa College of Arts and WSSCM staff participated.

The main objective of these events was to raise public awareness about safe sanitation systems such as waste water treatment, storm water management, hand washing and solid waste management.

Engineer Nasir, WASH officer WaterAid Pakistan delivered his speech on aims and objectives of the seminar. Professor Dr Dilawar Farhan Shams, Chairman of Environmental Sciences Department (AWKUM) spoke on sanitation and domestic waste water treatment.

Similarly, Associate Professor Dr Shams Ali Baig (AWKUM) spoke on the issue of WASH operations, maintenance and sustainability in Pakistan.

Ihsanullah, WASH Officer UNICEF, highlighted the role of 'Community led total sanitation (CLTS)' in the improvement of health, hygiene and environment in rural areas of Mardan. Muhammad Ishaq, Deputy Manager, WSSCM, spoke on provision of water and sanitation services in urban Mardan.

Dr. Cheng from UST Beijing delivered his speech on non-sewerage sanitation system application and development.

The speakers said that 3.

6 billion people were living with poor-quality toilets and without access to safely managed sanitation which ruined their health and polluted their environment.

The day reminds people of taking action to tackle the global sanitation crisis and achieve Sustainable Development Goal 6, clean water and sanitation for all by 2030.

Dr Dilawar Farhan Shams, in a statement, said that 315,000 children died every year due to poor sanitation. Thirty Eight workers died every hour from a disease caused by lack of sanitation, he added, The speakers said due to poor sanitation practices, human waste contaminated water resources by getting into rivers, and lakes. Around 79 million people in Pakistan lacked decent sanitation and about 92 percent of the waste water was untreated and went directly to water bodies.

Dr Shams Ali Baig said that in 1951, Pakistan had 5,000 cubic meters of water available for every citizen, while in 2016, 1,000 cubic meters of water was available for every citizen.

"Water reservoirs are rapidly depleting but we are still not taking serious steps to prevent water wastage which is a matter of concern", he added.

Muhammad Ishaq, Deputy Manager WSSCM, said that WSSCM was collecting and disposing 80% of the daily generated municipal solid waste. It collected garbage from 68% of the households daily basis in 39 NC's of Mardan city, while safe drinking water was provided to 5,000 households in urban Mardan. Around 65 kilometers of drains were cleaned per month, he said.