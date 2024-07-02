WSSC begins cleanliness operation for Muharram in D.I.Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Water and Sanitation Services Company DIKhan (WSSC) has launched its Muharram-ul-Haram Cleanliness Operation at all procession routes and Imam Bargahs in the various areas of DIKhan.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WSSC and Deputy Commissioner DIKhan Mansoor Arshad was ordered during the meeting last week for proper cleanliness of the venues of Muharram Majalis and mourning processions routes. The CEO of WSSC was said that a comprehensive cleanliness plan has been formed and authorities have been directed to maintain cleanliness during Muharram ul Haram.

While talking to APP, the official of WSSC said following the directions of CEO of the company, to ensure the best services to the mourners during Muharram the main drains of the city were clean and garbage was removed from different localities of the city especially on processions routes in first phase.

He informed about pre-Muharram and during Muharram 10-day cleaning operation that the staff will be seen day and night and there will be no negligence regarding cleaning,

He said that special cleaning and across the city has started, adding that they have deployed all its machinery for the task while more than 300 workers would be on duty in shifts and special teams has also been deployed on the procession routes and during the Majalis.

The main procession routes and streets around the all Imam bargahs of the city are being cleaned. In addition, the construction material or debris was also being removed from the routes of the procession and its adjacent areas. He said camps had been set up at various points of the city for regularly carrying out the cleanliness work until the conclusion of Ashura’s day processions.

He said control rooms has also been set up at WSSC office that would look after the entire operation.

The official further said that special instructions issued to the cleaning staff and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in the cleaning anywhere.

The official stated that the department is utilizing all possible resources to provide extraordinary cleanliness arrangements to citizens of DIKhan and in this re­gard, zero tolerance would be observed during these days. All sanitary inspectors and supervisors would ensure 100 per cent attendance of workers in the field. Extraordinary arrangements were being made to facilitate citizens during Muharram, especially on 9th and 10th of Muharram, but at the same time peo­ple should also cooperate with WSSC, he added.