WSSC Begins Cleanliness Operation For Muharram In D.I.Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2024 | 10:10 AM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Water and Sanitation Services Company DIKhan (WSSC) has launched its Muharram-ul-Haram Cleanliness Operation at all procession routes and Imam Bargahs in the various areas of DIKhan.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WSSC and Deputy Commissioner DIKhan Mansoor Arshad was ordered during the meeting last week for proper cleanliness of the venues of Muharram Majalis and mourning processions routes. The CEO of WSSC was said that a comprehensive cleanliness plan has been formed and authorities have been directed to maintain cleanliness during Muharram ul Haram.
While talking to APP, the official of WSSC said following the directions of CEO of the company, to ensure the best services to the mourners during Muharram the main drains of the city were clean and garbage was removed from different localities of the city especially on processions routes in first phase.
He informed about pre-Muharram and during Muharram 10-day cleaning operation that the staff will be seen day and night and there will be no negligence regarding cleaning,
He said that special cleaning and across the city has started, adding that they have deployed all its machinery for the task while more than 300 workers would be on duty in shifts and special teams has also been deployed on the procession routes and during the Majalis.
The main procession routes and streets around the all Imam bargahs of the city are being cleaned. In addition, the construction material or debris was also being removed from the routes of the procession and its adjacent areas. He said camps had been set up at various points of the city for regularly carrying out the cleanliness work until the conclusion of Ashura’s day processions.
He said control rooms has also been set up at WSSC office that would look after the entire operation.
The official further said that special instructions issued to the cleaning staff and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in the cleaning anywhere.
The official stated that the department is utilizing all possible resources to provide extraordinary cleanliness arrangements to citizens of DIKhan and in this regard, zero tolerance would be observed during these days. All sanitary inspectors and supervisors would ensure 100 per cent attendance of workers in the field. Extraordinary arrangements were being made to facilitate citizens during Muharram, especially on 9th and 10th of Muharram, but at the same time people should also cooperate with WSSC, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024
Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister
Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks
US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab
Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Africa
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises field staff for efficient rain ..
Police arrest man escaping after killing watchman
Director colleges asked to monitor ADP schemes for timely completion
Khuli Kachehri held in Kotli Satian
Greek fires near Athens brought under control: firefighters
CAIR calls on US to act on new reports of Israeli torture of Palestinian detain ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
36 precious goats die of lightning strike10 minutes ago
-
Custodian of Two Holy Mosques condoles Amir of Kuwait on death of Sheikha Suhaira Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber ..10 hours ago
-
Crown Prince condoles Kuwaiti Crown Prince on death of Sheikha Suhaira Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah10 hours ago
-
Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister10 hours ago
-
US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab10 hours ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises field staff for efficient rainwater drainage10 hours ago
-
Police arrest man escaping after killing watchman10 hours ago
-
Director colleges asked to monitor ADP schemes for timely completion10 hours ago
-
Khuli Kachehri held in Kotli Satian10 hours ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major (retd) Sajjad Barkwal issues instructions to speed ..11 hours ago
-
Police arrest gutka seller11 hours ago
-
Tribute paid to Sultana Siddiqui for her 50 Years of Excellence11 hours ago