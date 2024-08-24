WSSC BoD meeting held in DI Khan to review performance

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The meeting of the Board of Directors of Water and Sanitation Services Company DIKhan (WSSC) was held to review the performance of the institution and identify ways to enhance its work for providing the best services to the citizens.

It was presided over by Chairman of the Board of Directors Naimat Ullah Khan. Chief Executive Officer WSSC and Deputy Commissioner DI Khan Sarah Rehman, BoD members Moeen Ahmed, Tahira Yasmeen, Additional Secretary Local government Fazal Akbar, Deputy Secretary Finance Department Sardar Bahadar and Regional Municipal Officer Umar Khan Kundi were also present during the meeting.

Water & Sanitation Services Company District DI Khan is a public sector company established by the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) under section 42 of The Company Ordinance 1984 to provide integrated yet improved drinking water, sanitation, and solid waste services in the city.

On the occasion, all the members of the board participated, discussed and deliberated in detail on various issues related to the functioning of WSSC. The participants thoroughly reviewed the performance of WSSC and analyzed its strengths, weaknesses and opportunities.

During the meeting,The CEO of WSSC briefed the members of Board of Directors on WSSC operations and informed, "The company is working for provision of quality water and sanitation services to the 08 urban and semi urban Union Councils of DI Khan, a population of more than 0.350 Million."

The Company is a consumer-oriented organization responsible for production, transmission and distribution of potable water to citizens of the city, managing sewerage system within the 08 UCs of city to ensure hygienic environment, development of scheme to cover short falls in services and collection of revenues for sustained economic viability.

The board member considered various recommendations for improving the company’s operations and tried to identify actionable steps that could be taken to enhance its overall effectiveness, drawing on their collective expertise and experience.

WSSC responded effectively during Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Azha and Muharram .

Board members engaged in a robust exchange of ideas and perspectives, discussing various strategies and approaches to improve the company’s performance.

Through this collaborative process, board members agreed on a series of key recommendations that were deemed critical to the continued success of the organization.

Overall, the meeting was a productive and informative session, with detailed discussions and thoughtful analysis, Chairman of the WSSC BoD Naimat Ullah Khan said while talking to APP.

"Water and Sanitation Services Company DI Khan strive to achieve its set targets and increase access to safe water and related sanitation services as well as promoting good hygiene and behavioral practices in areas that comes under the WSSC’s jurisdiction," he said.

"WSSC has worked assiduously to ensure that ongoing projects are executed with a high degree of efficiency and effectiveness," the Chairman said.

"By working together and sharing their insights and expertise, board members were able to make significant progress in identifying ways to further improve the work of this important institution," he added.

The chairman expressed his satisfaction on the performance of the staff and sanitary workers and said, "All the available resources will be utilized to provide best sanitation services to the citizens of DI Khan."

CEO of WSSC Sarah Rehman has said, "WSSC DI Khan has already launched the cleanliness drive under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s “Awami Agenda” program."

“We are committed to providing better living conditions to the people of DI Khan and the cleanliness drive of the city under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s “Awami Agenda” program. is a step towards achieving this goal.” she said.

She appreciate the staff and sanitation workers of the company for successful cleanliness operations and providing the best services to the citizens.

"Being a CEO, I am committed to run the operations of WSSC DIKhan as envisaged by Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. We are working on WSSC 5 year’s business plan (2020-2025) to secure more funding from public and Private sectors," she added.

She further added, "Providing the best services to the citizens is our top priority."