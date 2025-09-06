Open Menu

WSSC Chairman Lauds Staff For Successful Eid Milad-un-Nabi Cleanliness Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2025 | 01:30 PM

WSSC Chairman lauds staff for successful Eid Milad-un-Nabi cleanliness operation

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Dera Ismail Khan carried out a special cleanliness operation across the city in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

According to the company’s spokesman, cleanliness work was carried out on all main procession routes. Lime was also sprinkled along the routes to ensure a clean and pleasant environment for the citizens. Additional staff and machinery were deployed to complete the arrangements on time.

Chairman board of Directors WSSC, Naimat Ullah Khan Advocate, appreciated the tireless efforts of the staff and said that the company had always delivered its services efficiently on national and religious occasions. He added that providing a clean environment for the participants of Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions was the top priority of WSSC.

He also emphasized that cleanliness is half of faith and urged citizens to keep their surroundings clean not only during the festival but also in their daily lives.

Local residents expressed satisfaction over the timely arrangements, saying that the roads, streets, and procession routes had been cleaned properly and lime sprinkling had improved hygiene conditions.

Shopkeepers and traders along the main routes also praised the WSSC staff for working late hours and ensuring a neat environment for the processions. They said such measures reflected a positive image of the city.

Citizens also lauded the role of WSSC for providing better municipal services on national and religious occasions and hoped that such efforts would continue in future as well.

People prayed that the blessed occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi may bring peace, prosperity and harmony to the country.

