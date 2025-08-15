WSSC chairman praises sanitation staff for week-long I-Day cleanliness drive

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Chairman board of Directors Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Dera Ismail Khan on Friday lauded the dedicated efforts of sanitation workers for successfully carrying out a week-long cleanliness operation across the district in connection with the Independence Day celebrations.

He said the special campaign was launched to ensure a clean and healthy environment in markets, streets, public places, and main roads, enhancing the festive atmosphere during the national celebrations.

The chairman appreciated the unwavering commitment of the sanitation staff who worked tirelessly, including on public holidays, to complete the operation.

While acknowledging the success of the campaign, he emphasized that maintaining cleanliness was not solely the responsibility of sanitation workers but a collective duty of all citizens. “A cleaner DIKhan can only be achieved when the community actively participates and ensures proper waste disposal,” he added.

The chairman asked residents to work with WSSC staff by not throwing trash on the streets, separating waste at home, and following the company’s rules. He said the company will keep running such campaigns to make the district healthier and cleaner.