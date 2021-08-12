UrduPoint.com

WSSC Chalks Out Cleanliness, Drinking Water Plan For Muharram Processions

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 06:58 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Service Company (WSSC) Thursday chalked out a comprehensive plan to ensure cleanliness in the city and provide uninterrupted drinking water to mourners during the Muharram procession.

Chief Executive Officers WSSC Arif Rauf said that the holidays of all WSSC staff have been cancelled from Muharram 1 to 10, adding that the staff of WSSP will clean the city by using a water tanker, water browser, mini dumpers, mechanical brooms etc.

He said special attention would be given to those routes from where Muharram processions would pass during these 10 days.

He also informed that laying of lids over open main holes has been started to avoid inconvenience to the pedestrians and participants of mourning processions.

Arif said that WSSC staff has already been deployed to remove solid waste, clean processions' routes on a daily basis.

Meanwhile he met with caretakers of different Imambargahs and discussed the issues being faced by them and assured them that there would be no shortage of drinking water on the days of processions.

