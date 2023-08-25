WSSC cleanliness drive in full swing

A cleanliness drive launched by The Water and Sanitation Services (WSSC) DI Khan was in full swing to keep the city neat and clean, under which main drains of the city were clean and garbage was removed from different localities

Dera Ismail Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :A cleanliness drive launched by The Water and Sanitation Services (WSSC) DI Khan was in full swing to keep the city neat and clean, under which main drains of the city were clean and garbage was removed from different localities.

In phase one, the cleaning of three main drains of the city will be completed, in which the first drain is being cleaned from Imamiya Gate to Muslim Bazaar, the second drain is being cleaned from Bazar Topanwala to GPO Chowk, and the third drain is being cleaned from Liaquat Park to 15 Chowk.

Chief Executive Officer Syed Sada Hussain Shah said that WSSC was planning to clean the small and main drains in every union council, which would be completed in phases.

"We are committed to providing better living conditions to the people of DI Khan and the cleanliness drive of the city is a step towards achieving this goal," he said.

Special teams will monitor the campaign in the area, he said adding special arrangements will be made to remove the garbage after collected from main drains for which WSSC will arrange vehicles.

He urged the citizens to put dirt in the dustbins instead of throwing it in the streets which fell in the drains and choke them.