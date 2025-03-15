Open Menu

WSSC Cleanliness Drive In Full Swing During Ramazan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2025 | 06:20 PM

WSSC cleanliness drive in full swing during Ramazan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) On the directions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, the district administration and Water and Sanitation Services Company DIKhan (WSSC) is implementing a comprehensive cleaning plan during the month of Ramazan.

The aim of this drive is to make the city clean and healthy so that the citizens can offer prayers in a clean environment during the month of Ramazan.

Under the supervision of Supervisor Abdul Rehman Khan and Chief Sanitary inspector Javed Khan.

WSSC teams are working day and night under the supervision of Team Incharge Mubarak Ali in cleaning the drains and streets of various areas and making the roads and paths clean.

The WSSC official said, that additional staff had been assigned duties to ensure cleanliness round the clock so that some sanitation-related problems could avoid becoming hurdles.

He said that the cleaning process is being carried out on a daily basis so that the residents of the area can be provided with a clean and healthy environment.

Recent Stories

UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing ..

UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Noura bint Bandar ..

7 minutes ago
 UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian ..

UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..

52 minutes ago
 MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

1 hour ago
 Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongo ..

Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..

2 hours ago
 IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endow ..

IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed: 'Our children are future, le ..

Latifa bint Mohammed: 'Our children are future, leaders of tomorrow, pioneers of ..

3 hours ago
Green Card holders not have permanent residency ri ..

Green Card holders not have permanent residency rights: US vice president

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast c ..

Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to providing support ..

3 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed ..

Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed today

3 hours ago
 T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock ..

T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock horns tomorrow

4 hours ago
 S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia ..

S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia to A+ with stable outlook

4 hours ago
 UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between ..

UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan