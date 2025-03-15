WSSC cleanliness drive in full swing during Ramazan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) On the directions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, the district administration and Water and Sanitation Services Company DIKhan (WSSC) is implementing a comprehensive cleaning plan during the month of Ramazan.

The aim of this drive is to make the city clean and healthy so that the citizens can offer prayers in a clean environment during the month of Ramazan.

Under the supervision of Supervisor Abdul Rehman Khan and Chief Sanitary inspector Javed Khan.

WSSC teams are working day and night under the supervision of Team Incharge Mubarak Ali in cleaning the drains and streets of various areas and making the roads and paths clean.

The WSSC official said, that additional staff had been assigned duties to ensure cleanliness round the clock so that some sanitation-related problems could avoid becoming hurdles.

He said that the cleaning process is being carried out on a daily basis so that the residents of the area can be provided with a clean and healthy environment.