WSSC cleanliness drive in full swing for Eid-ul-Azha in DI Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The cleanliness drive launched by the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) DI Khan was in full swing to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WSSC Mansoor Arshad Khattak, the cleanliness drive was started under the leadership and supervision of Superintendent WSSC Choudhary Atta Ullah, Chief sanitary Inspector Javed Iqbal, and Supervisor Abdur Rehman Khan Saddozai.

Assistant Commissioner Dera, Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi with WSSC staff and officials conducted a thorough inspection of the ongoing cleanliness drive ahead of Eid UL Azha. On the occasion, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) said that the cleanliness campaign for Eid-ul-Azha has been started and will continue till all the remains of sacrificial animals are properly disposed of.

Emphasising the importance of collective efforts, AC Dera stated that the campaign would address cleanliness issues across various locations on the occasion of Eid and urged citizens to dispose of waste at designated places and cooperate with the dedicated staff to guarantee the success of the entire cleanliness initiative.

On the occasion, the company's official Choudhary Atta ullah said that WSSC has made special arrangements for solid waste management during the religious festival that focuses on challenges before Eid, during Eid and after Eid, to ensure exemplary cleanliness arrangements for the people of DI Khan.

All its staff members will remain on duty during Eid days, company cancelled holidays of the entire sanitation and other staff to ensure the timely disposal of animal waste and maintain city cleanliness during the festival,he added.

The standard cleanliness activities will focus on prompt collection, storage, transportation and disposal of animal waste during all three days of the festival, the official said.

The company official said a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha has been formulated under which all available resources would be utilized to accomplish the task during Eid-ul-Azha holidays..

According to the company's official, On the first day of Eid ul Azha, the Eid gahs will be cleaned and swept before Eid prayers while the cleanliness operation will be started from morning and will be continued till the entire city is cleaned of waste and animal remains.

Along with the Eid special cleanliness the routine garbage would also be collected without interruption, he added.

The Company's Supervisor Abdur Rehman Saddozai said that to ensure cleanliness, DIKhan has been demarcated into five different sectors. Sanitary inspectors and supervisors will carry out their duties within each sector. According to the plan Sanitary Inspector Mubarak Ali and his team covers Sector One that comprises the areas of Union Council 1 and Union Council Dewala, Sanitary Inspector Fahad Inayat with his staff perform duties in Sector Two that comprises the areas of Union Council 2, Dera Dehat 1 and 2, Muhammad Munir and his team covers the areas of Union Council 3, Sanitary Inspector Muhammad Ibrahim and his team perform their duties in Union Council 4, while Chief Sanitary inspector with his team responsible for cleanliness in union council 5 and overall monitoring of the entire operations.

The company has already launched an awareness campaign in all union councils for public awareness to dump waste at designated points, the official said.

He added that that 175 collection points would be set up in the city, he urged the people to cooperate with the sanitary workers and dump entrails of the sacrificial animals and offal at specific collection points from where, these could be removed properly.

The official said that a proper waste disposal plan had been chalked out to serve residents with a better solution to their needs. To scientifically dispose of the wastes, special dumping sites on the outskirts of Dera Ismail Khan city have been prepared which would minimize the environmental hazards as well as pollution and epidemic risks, the official pointed.

The official said that the Complaint Center of WSSC will be remained open on all three days of Eid and the people of urban areas can call the helpline and also visit the main office or sub offices at Union Council level to register their complaints which will be redressed immediately.