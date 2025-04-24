WSSC cleanliness drive in full swing in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The cleanliness drive under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s “Awami Agenda” programme, launched by the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) is in full swing in Dera Ismail Khan City.

The week-long campaign, running from April 21 to April 27, is being organized by the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC ) Dera under the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

As part of the week-long activities, the WSSC teams will carry out extensive cleaning of drainage systems, streets, and neighborhoods across the city.

According to a WSSC official, All resources will be used to make the city green and clean.

He stated that WSSC is committed to providing better living conditions for the people of DI Khan, and the cleanliness drive is a step toward achieving this goal. Special teams are monitoring the campaign in the area, he added, and special arrangements will be made to remove garbage collected from the main drains.

The citizens have been urged to support the sanitation teams and maintain cleanliness in their respective areas.