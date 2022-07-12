UrduPoint.com

WSSC Collects 2690 Tons Garbage On Eid

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2022 | 05:10 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :The Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Dera has collected 2690 tons of debris and garbage during its cleaning operation on the first two days of Eid-ul-Azha till which was disposed of in proper manner.

WSSC Dera CEO Shah Jahan, in a statement, thanked the people who facilitated the company by delivering the offals of sacrificial animals to the designated places and kept the city clean. He said the WSSC was doing its best to maintain the clean environment in the city on the blessed occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The disinfectant powder was also sprikled at the designated places after collecting the debris besides at dumping site.

The WSSC had collected 1250 tons of debris on first day while 1440 tons on the second day of Eid. The cleaning operation was resumed in the early morning on the third day of Eid.

In some places, the people placed the debris outside the designated places of WSSC which caused a lot of inconvenience to the staff. Shah Jahan advised the people to contact at company's complaint number 0966715253 if the company's staff has not been able to reach any area for cleaning. He appreciated the efforts of the field staff for keeping the city clean.

