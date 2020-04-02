WSSC completes disinfectant spray in Lower Malikpura

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) : The Water and Sanitation Services Company's (WSSC) disinfectant team on Thursday completed disinfectant spray in area of Lower Malikpura after a patient of coronavirus was found positive in the area.

According to WSSC official, the disinfectant teams conducted spray in five mosques of Union Council Nawan Shar, Mohalla Mosazai and washed the streets with chlorine and anti-germ water to avoid any outspread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the district administration directed organizers of all mosques in the district that in compliance of the government orders join prayers should not be offered with more than five persons at a mosque.

The khateeb and moazan were asked to advise people to offer prayers at homes with a view to avoid infectious coronavirus infection.