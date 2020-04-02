UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WSSC Completes Disinfectant Spray In Lower Malikpura

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 05:28 PM

WSSC completes disinfectant spray in Lower Malikpura

The Water and Sanitation Services Company's (WSSC) disinfectant team on Thursday completed disinfectant spray in area of Lower Malikpura after a patient of coronavirus was found positive in the area

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) : The Water and Sanitation Services Company's (WSSC) disinfectant team on Thursday completed disinfectant spray in area of Lower Malikpura after a patient of coronavirus was found positive in the area.

According to WSSC official, the disinfectant teams conducted spray in five mosques of Union Council Nawan Shar, Mohalla Mosazai and washed the streets with chlorine and anti-germ water to avoid any outspread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the district administration directed organizers of all mosques in the district that in compliance of the government orders join prayers should not be offered with more than five persons at a mosque.

The khateeb and moazan were asked to advise people to offer prayers at homes with a view to avoid infectious coronavirus infection.

Related Topics

Water Company Shar Mosque All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU Grateful to Russia for Italy Aid, Still Questio ..

57 seconds ago

Germany's Altmaier Expects Country's Economy to Re ..

58 seconds ago

Indonesia frees 18,000 inmates from bursting jails ..

59 seconds ago

PPP to establish corona fund to help deserving peo ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus crisis to end 'unhealthy' spending in ..

49 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan stresses resolution of e ..

50 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.