WSSC Dera completes three-days Eid special cleanliness operations

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) During three-day special cleanliness operations, the Water and Sanitation Services Company DI Khan (WSSC) has disposed of around 3550 tons of animal waste in 8 Union Councils in an environment-friendly manner.

Choudhary Atta Ullah, focal person of WSSC, stated while talking to APP that as many as 60 different vehicles took part in the special cleanliness campaign during the three days of Eid ul Azha.

In the special Eid cleanliness campaign, nearly 300 staff, including administrative officers, participated.

According to the focal person, "WSSC has set up around 125 collection points in its jurisdictional areas. The public was already informed about this through social media and awareness campaigns."

Pamphlets and around 16,000 biodegradable bags were also distributed in the campaign, he said.

In the three days of Eidul Azha, the sacrificial animal wastes were dumped into a pre-dug pit at the dumping site and disposed of in an environmentally friendly manner after the operation was over on the third day of Eid.

After the end of the cleaning operation, all the collection points were washed with fennel, and lime was also added there to prevent the spread of germs.

During Eid, the district administration also appreciated the performance of the company.

The company also received a lot of video messages from the public, and the work of WSSC DI Khan also got a lot of appreciation on social media, the official said.

Deputy Commissioner and CEO of WSSC Mansoor Arshad Khattak expressed satisfaction with the sanitation situation across the city and appreciated the management and all the staff of WSSC.

He also hailed the services of the sanitary workers, calling them “frontline soldiers” who completed a difficult task through hard work.