WSSC Dera Continues Cleanliness Drive After Rains

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2025 | 11:23 PM

Teams of the company are working on removing mud and garbage that collected along the roadsides so that traffic flow and public movement remain smooth

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Dera is continuing its efforts to keep the city clean and safe after recent rains. Teams of the company are working on removing mud and garbage that collected along the roadsides so that traffic flow and public movement remain smooth.

In addition, the company has intensified the cleaning of drainage channels to improve water flow and prevent urban flooding. Citizens have been urged not to throw garbage on streets or into drains, as a clean city is the shared responsibility of all.

Chairman board of Directors of WSSC Dera, Naimat Ullah Khan Advocate, praised the ongoing work and said:

"Our teams are working day and night to ensure that the city remains clean and safe, especially during the rainy season. I request the citizens to fully cooperate with us by disposing of waste properly. A clean Dera is our common identity and pride."

Many residents also appreciated the timely cleaning measures taken by WSSC Dera after the heavy rains, saying that the company’s quick response has improved the overall environment of the city.

