WSSC Dera Distributes Biodegradable Plastic Bags For Offal Collections

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2024 | 05:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) For the safe collection and disposal of the offal of sacrificial animals on Eid-ul-Azha, the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Dera on Sunday distributed biodegradable plastic bags among the people free of cost.

Following the direction of Deputy Commissioner and WSSC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mansoor Arshad Khattak, the bags were distributed at different waste collection points set up in eight urban union councils and other areas of the city for prompt collection, storage, transportation and disposal of animal waste during all three days of Eid.

The WSSC officials also displayed banners at all 175 waste collection points set up in urban areas to create awareness among people about proper disposal of offal of sacrificial animals.

Talking to media, Assistant Commissioner Dera Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi urged upon the citizens to put the offal of their sacrificial animals in these biodegradable plastic bags and drop the same at their nearest waste collection point set up by the WSSC so that the environment could be kept clean.

He said in order to ensure proper disposal of waste and keep the city clean, all the operations staff of WSSC Dera would remain on board during Eid days to provide efficient cleaning services to the citizens.

The standard cleanliness activities, he said, would mainly focus on prompt collection, storage, transportation and disposal of animal waste during all three days of Eid.

In order to manage animal waste, theses bags would be made available free of cost at eight urban Union Councils of the city.

