WSSC Dera Intensifies Cleanliness Drive, Deploys Staff To Avert Urban Flooding
Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2025 | 02:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Dera Ismail Khan has accelerated its cleanliness operations on Darya Band Road and other parts of the city to ensure a clean and healthy environment.
According to a WSSC spokesperson, the company’s sanitation teams are engaged in lifting garbage, sweeping streets and removing solid waste from roads and streets to maintain urban hygiene. Citizens have been urged to extend full cooperation by dumping waste only at designated points.
In view of possible urban flooding during the ongoing monsoon season, the WSSC water supply teams have also been deployed at all major outfalls along Darya Band.
The staff is monitoring the situation round the clock to deal with any emergency and to prevent waterlogging in populated areas.
Chairman WSSC Dera, Naimat Ullah Khan Advocate, appreciated the field staff for their timely efforts and dedication. He said the company was fully committed to keeping the city clean and minimizing the risk of urban flooding.
He also appealed to the public to join hands with WSSC, stating: “A clean and beautiful Dera can only be achieved with the cooperation of our citizens.”
Citizens have been advised to immediately inform the WSSC helpline or on social media platforms in case of any emergency or sewerage-related issue.
Recent Stories
YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended for five days
Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Sindh CTD operation
Field Marshal Munir reiterates Pakistan’s Army’s resolve to stand with Baloc ..
Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portugal
UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Championship opener in Lake Toba
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack on World Food Programme Humani ..
Akshay Kumar reveals his fitness secrets at 57
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Princ ..
GCC Secretary-General condemns attack on humanitarian convoy in North Darfur
India to launch 50 rockets a year, says PM Modi
At least 300 houses, shops damaged as glacier burst causes landslides in Ghizer
Emirati women: Leading journey in political empowerment
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP minister reviews relief efforts in Buner15 minutes ago
-
DC hears public complaints25 minutes ago
-
Minister praises CM Punjab’s unmatched vision in overcoming monsoon chaos, delivering merit-based ..25 minutes ago
-
Revival of Cotton is national duty: Secretary Agriculture25 minutes ago
-
Clinic on Wheels inspected25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army organizes free medical camp in Haripur25 minutes ago
-
Mourning processions held under tight security25 minutes ago
-
Mansehra Police arrested proclaimed offender wanted in Punjab25 minutes ago
-
14 arrested; arms, drugs seized25 minutes ago
-
Minister greets Pakistani team for winning Ice Hockey Championship25 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad SITE traders meet HESCO Chief Executive Officer,35 minutes ago
-
Pakistan achieves 68pc target of planting trees under Green Pakistan Program35 minutes ago