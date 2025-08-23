WSSC Dera intensifies cleanliness drive, deploys staff to avert urban flooding

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Dera Ismail Khan has accelerated its cleanliness operations on Darya Band Road and other parts of the city to ensure a clean and healthy environment.

According to a WSSC spokesperson, the company’s sanitation teams are engaged in lifting garbage, sweeping streets and removing solid waste from roads and streets to maintain urban hygiene. Citizens have been urged to extend full cooperation by dumping waste only at designated points.

In view of possible urban flooding during the ongoing monsoon season, the WSSC water supply teams have also been deployed at all major outfalls along Darya Band.

The staff is monitoring the situation round the clock to deal with any emergency and to prevent waterlogging in populated areas.

Chairman WSSC Dera, Naimat Ullah Khan Advocate, appreciated the field staff for their timely efforts and dedication. He said the company was fully committed to keeping the city clean and minimizing the risk of urban flooding.

He also appealed to the public to join hands with WSSC, stating: “A clean and beautiful Dera can only be achieved with the cooperation of our citizens.”

Citizens have been advised to immediately inform the WSSC helpline or on social media platforms in case of any emergency or sewerage-related issue.