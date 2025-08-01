Open Menu

WSSC Dera Launches Cleanliness Drive Ahead Of Independence Day Celebrations

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2025 | 06:19 PM

The Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Dera Ismail Khan has launched a special cleanliness campaign across the city in connection with the upcoming Independence Day celebrations

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Dera Ismail Khan has launched a special cleanliness campaign across the city in connection with the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

The campaign, which commenced on August 1, will continue till August 14, aiming to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for citizens during the national festivities.

According to official of WSSC , the campaign includes comprehensive cleanliness operations in markets, streets, residential areas, and public spaces. In addition, drainage systems and sewerage lines across the city are being desilted and cleaned to prevent blockages and improve sanitation conditions.

Speaking to APP, Chief Executive Officer WSSC, Dr. Mohsin Habib, said that the initiative is part of the company’s commitment to public welfare and urban hygiene.

“Cleanliness is a shared national responsibility.

As we prepare to mark Independence Day, WSSC is working to ensure that the city reflects the values of unity, discipline, and service that define our national identity,” he stated.

He further urged citizens to extend full cooperation by keeping their surroundings clean, properly disposing of waste, and supporting sanitation workers deployed in the field.

WSSC has deployed dedicated operational teams, while monitoring staff have been instructed to ensure the effectiveness of the drive through daily inspections and rapid response in high-risk zones.

The company is also planning community engagement activities aimed at raising awareness among residents regarding cleanliness and environmental responsibility.

The campaign is being run with the help of the local administration. Its goal is to improve the city's cleanliness and appearance before August 14, Pakistan’s Independence Day.

