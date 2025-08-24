WSSC Dera launches emergency dewatering operation after heavy rains

(@FahadShabbir)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Dera Ismail Khan has mobilised its field staff and machinery to carry out dewatering operations in the city after heavy rains.

According to the company’s spokesperson, special teams were deployed at key locations to drain accumulated water and remove obstructions from main roads and streets. Sanitation workers, equipped with suction machines and other equipment, were stationed at identified hotspots to prevent inconvenience to the public.

Manager Operations, along with senior officials of WSSC, remained in the field to directly monitor the ongoing work. Citizens were also informed that they could immediately report any rain-related emergency to WSSC’s control room through the helpline 0966-715253.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan personally visited various parts of the city during the rain to review the drainage operations. At Islamia Chowk, he was given a detailed briefing by the WSSC Manager Operations about the measures taken to ensure smooth disposal of rainwater.

The Deputy Commissioner appreciated the timely response of WSSC Dera and said that the company’s swift action had helped mitigate the difficulties faced by citizens during the heavy downpour.

He noted that all relevant institutions were on high alert and their heads were present in the field to provide support wherever required.

He emphasised that coordinated efforts of the district administration, WSSC, Rescue 1122, and other line departments were crucial for maintaining normalcy during rain-related emergencies. He assured that the district administration would continue to monitor the situation closely and extend full cooperation to service delivery agencies for the welfare of the public.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that protecting citizens from hardship was the top priority of the administration, and that proactive measures would continue until the weather situation improved.

Meanwhile, officials confirmed that at least three people were killed and around 39 others sustained injuries in different incidents caused by the heavy rain and storm. The windstorm uprooted trees, signboards and electricity poles, while boundary walls collapsed in several areas. Rescue teams shifted the injured to hospitals, where emergency measures were enforced.