WSSC - DI Khan Cleanliness Drive Is In Full Swing
Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2025 | 12:20 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) A cleanliness drive launched by The Water and Sanitation Services (WSSC) DI Khan is in full swing in various areas of union council Dewala.
On the special instructions of Chairman board of Directors WSSC Naimat Ullah Khan and the Chief Executive Officer WSSC Dr. Mohsin Habib, a cleanliness drive is underway in village and neighborhood councils of various union councils including UC Dewala.
The WSSC has constituted special teams that would carry out cleanliness drive at the village and neighborhood council level.
Under the supervision of Supervisor Abdul Rehman Khan and Chief Sanitary inspector Javed Khan. WSSC teams are working day and night under the leadership of Team Incharge Mubarak Ali in cleaning the drains and streets of Basti Dewala, Nad Ali Shah, Chah Syed Munawar Shah, Madina colony and Basti Tareen areas and making the roads and paths clean.
This cleaning process is being carried out on a daily basis so that the residents of the area can be provided with a clean and healthy environment.
The people of the area have appreciated this effort of WSSC in great words. A local resident Muqeel Abbas said,
“This is the first time that our streets and drains have been cleaned in such an effective and organized manner.
We are grateful to the WSSC team,”another local Muhammad Abdullah said.
“The way Dr. Mohsin Habib and Naimat Ullah Khan and WSSC team have cleaned our streets is truly commendable. This initiative is very important for the health and cleanliness of the area.”
