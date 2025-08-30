Open Menu

WSSC DI Khan Continues Dewatering Operations After Heavy Rain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2025 | 03:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Following the recent spell of monsoon rain in Dera Ismail Khan on Saturday, the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) has intensified its dewatering operations to ensure smooth drainage and to minimize public inconvenience.

According to WSSC officials, staff remained in the field throughout the rainfall, actively engaged in clearing drainage outlets across the city.

Dewatering machines and suction pumps were deployed at key points, including Kalma Chowk, FRP Chowk near the DPO Office, and Kacheri Chowk, where accumulated rainwater was removed to restore normal traffic flow.

Chairman WSSC, Naimat Ullah Khan Advocate, commended the dedication of the staff working during and after the rain.

He said that the teams had performed their duties with commitment despite difficult weather conditions. “The company’s foremost priority is to provide timely relief to citizens, and our staff is working around the clock to maintain an efficient drainage system,” he added.

He urged citizens to extend cooperation by avoiding the disposal of garbage and waste in manholes and drains, so that the system could function effectively during the ongoing monsoon season.

Meanwhile, under the directives of Deputy Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer WSSC, cleaning of manholes and drainage channels is also underway to prevent blockages in the coming days.

