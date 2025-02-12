WSSC-DI Khan Launched A Three-week Special Cleanliness Drive Ahead Of Ramadan
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 03:00 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) On the directions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, the Water and Sanitation Services Company ( WSSC) DIKhan had launched the three-week special cleanliness drive under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s “Awami Agenda” program.
The WSSC launched a special cleanliness drive which will continue till 28th February, with aim to make the city clean and healthy so that the citizens can offer prayers in a clean environment during the month of Ramadan.
Under the supervision of Supervisor Abdul Rehman Khan and Chief Sanitary inspector Javed Khan. WSSC teams are working day and night under the leadership of Team Incharge Mubarak Ali in cleaning the drains and streets of various areas and making the roads and paths clean.
The CEO of WSSC Dr. Mohsin Habib directed all the departments and Sanitation staff to make effective measures to ensure complete implementation over the chief minister’s ‘Awami Agenda’ program to provide maximum relief to citizens could be ensured.
He appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage in drains but it should be placed in designated places so that it could be disposed off easily.
On the occasion, Chairman of the WSSC board of Directors Naimat Ullah Khan said that the purpose of the cleanliness drive was to create a sense of responsibility among citizens to keep their environment and surroundings neat and clean.
He said that the cleaning process is being carried out on a daily basis so that the residents of the area can be provided with a clean and healthy environment.
Chairman expressed his satisfaction on the performance of the staff and sanitary workers and said that all the available resources will be utilized to provide best sanitation services to the citizens of DI Khan.
Chairman said the WSSC-DI Khan has practically proved its claims through hard work and performance, which is highly commendable.
He added that besides this achievement, responsibility has come to further improve operational activities and work with full devotion and dedication.
