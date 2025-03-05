Open Menu

WSSC-DI Khan Lifts 4300 Tonnes Of Garbage During 3-weeks Cleanliness Drive

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2025 | 01:40 PM

WSSC-DI Khan lifts 4300 tonnes of garbage during 3-weeks cleanliness drive

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Water and Sanitation Services Company DI Khan had removed over 4300 tonnes garbage under its special three-week long cleanliness campaign in the city.

On the directions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, the Water and Sanitation Services Company ( WSSC) DI Khan had launched the three-week special cleanliness drive under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s “Awami Agenda” program with aim to make the city clean and healthy so that the citizens can offer prayers in a clean environment during the month of Ramazan.

While talking to APP, , Chairman of the WSSC board of Directors Naimat Ullah Khan said that the purpose of the cleanliness drive was to create a sense of responsibility among citizens to keep their environment and surroundings neat and clean.

He said that during the cleanliness drive 16 km major drains and 25 km minor drains were cleaned, while over 4300 tonnes of garbage were removed from the city.

Chairman expressed his satisfaction on the performance of the staff and sanitary workers and said that all the available resources will be utilized to provide best sanitation services to the citizens of DI Khan.

Chairman said the WSSC-DI Khan has practically proved its claims through hard work and performance, which is highly commendable.

He added that besides this achievement, responsibility has come to further improve operational activities and work with full devotion and dedication.

The Company’s Supervisor Abdur Rehman Saddozai said that main objective of this campaign is to improve the quality of sanitation across the city and to highlight the awareness of environmental protection among the people.

During the cleanliness drive, special cleaning arrangements have also been made by the WSSC in public places, markets, and other important areas. Apart from this, seminars, walks, and other events were also being organized as part of the campaign to create public awareness.

The local people have also actively participated in this campaign and are playing their role in the cleaning work.

He appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage in drains but it should be placed in designated places so that it could be disposed off easily.

