WSSC DI Khan observing cleanliness week to keep city clean

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Dera Ismail Khan is observing “Cleanliness Week” from Monday to January 04 in an effort to make the city cleaner and greener.

According to an official of the WSSC, the company was utilizing all available resources to ensure exceptional cleanliness arrangements for citizens of DI Khan following the directions of the Chief Executive Officer Dr Mohsin Habib.

He said the observance of cleanliness week was aimed at intensifying cleanliness operations and keeping the city neat and clean.

He added that the efforts would be made to sensitize the public and ensure the success of the campaign.

He said provision of best services to the citizens was top priority of the WSSC.