WSSC DI Khan Observing Cleanliness Week To Keep City Clean
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2024 | 04:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Dera Ismail Khan is observing “Cleanliness Week” from Monday to January 04 in an effort to make the city cleaner and greener.
According to an official of the WSSC, the company was utilizing all available resources to ensure exceptional cleanliness arrangements for citizens of DI Khan following the directions of the Chief Executive Officer Dr Mohsin Habib.
He said the observance of cleanliness week was aimed at intensifying cleanliness operations and keeping the city neat and clean.
He added that the efforts would be made to sensitize the public and ensure the success of the campaign.
He said provision of best services to the citizens was top priority of the WSSC.
Recent Stories
2024 warmest year on record: WMO
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Economics ..
Abu Dhabi Film Commission announces multifaceted enhancements to 35% rebate prog ..
ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into UAE economy in 5 years
UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024
DEWA's Research and Development develops smart application for fault management
Integrated Transport Centre announces services schedule during New Year Holiday
Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship
Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at 1 Billion Followers Summit
At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident
Ajman Ruler issues Decree on promotion, appointment of Advisor at Ruler's Court
GCAA launches region's first digital platform for implementing 'CORSIA'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WSSC DI Khan observing cleanliness week to keep city clean2 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary opens Bhagat Singh Gallery at Poonch House2 minutes ago
-
DC Murree directs for timely completion of BHU projects2 minutes ago
-
SSDO launched report on child abuses2 minutes ago
-
Ata Tarar felicitates Arshad Ansari on re-election as LPC President2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan special envoy on Afghanistan calls on PM2 minutes ago
-
Under-16 winter coaching camp concludes successfully in Tando Adam2 minutes ago
-
PHA makes special arrangements to protect flowering plants from severe cold weather3 minutes ago
-
Gymkhana Club's annual election; Syed Rizwan Haider elected as Secretary12 minutes ago
-
Zero tolerance policy being followed to provide commodities at low prices: DC12 minutes ago
-
3 labourers injured in roof collapse12 minutes ago
-
IFA destroys 5,000 kg of expired products in Koral Town raid13 minutes ago