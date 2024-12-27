WSSC DI Khan To Observe Cleanliness Week
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Water and Sanitation Services Company DIKhan (WSSC) is going to observe 'Cleanliness Week' from December 30 to January 5 in an effort to make the city clean and green.
Talking to APP, the official of WSSC said that following the directions of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO of WSSC DI Khan) Dr Mohsin Habib, the company is utilizing all possible resources to provide extraordinary cleanliness arrangements to the citizens of DI Khan.
The official said that the purpose of observing the week was to gear up cleanliness operations to keep the city neat and clean.
He said efforts would be made to sensitize the public to make the campaign a success.
“Providing the best services to the citizens is our top priority, "The official said.
