Open Menu

WSSC DI Khan To Observe Cleanliness Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2024 | 05:00 PM

WSSC DI Khan to observe cleanliness week

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Water and Sanitation Services Company DIKhan (WSSC) is going to observe 'Cleanliness Week' from December 30 to January 5 in an effort to make the city clean and green.

Talking to APP, the official of WSSC said that following the directions of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO of WSSC DI Khan) Dr Mohsin Habib, the company is utilizing all possible resources to provide extraordinary cleanliness arrangements to the citizens of DI Khan.

The official said that the purpose of observing the week was to gear up cleanliness operations to keep the city neat and clean.

He said efforts would be made to sensitize the public to make the campaign a success.

“Providing the best services to the citizens is our top priority, "The official said.

Related Topics

Water Company January December All From Best Top

Recent Stories

No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’ ..

No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’s interests: DG ISPR

10 minutes ago
 Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Co ..

Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

2 hours ago
 Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebratio ..

Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth A ..

Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion

5 hours ago
 China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

6 hours ago
Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

7 hours ago
 Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against A ..

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria

15 hours ago
 Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of G ..

Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan