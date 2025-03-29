WSSC-DIKhan chalked out cleanliness plan to keep city clean on Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Services Company DI Khan has announced a comprehensive plan for cleanliness activities during Eidul Fitr.

While talking to APP, Chief Executive Officer of WSSC-DIKhan, Dr Mohsin Habib said that WSSC will provide cleanliness facilities in twenty two Neighborhood councils of DI Khan.

WSSC shall not only address the complaints of the citizens but will also provide efficiently cordinate and carryout cleanliness activities in the respective Neighborhood councils well, he said.

An efficient collection, transportation, and disposal of the heaps of garbage shall be ensured

WSSC would ensure the cleanliness plan of the city from Chand Raat to Eid prayers.

Additionally, mechanical sweeping of roads and sprinkling water on internal routes leading to Eid congregations would be conducted. In this regard, officials and workers would not be granted leaves from during Eid days for city cleanliness. The routes of small and large mosques and Eid grounds would be cleared with special cleaning arrangements for larger Eid congregations.

“The WSSC is committed to providing basic facilities to the community, particularly during significant religious events like EID ul fitr.. Our team worked tirelessly to ensure that all necessary arrangements were in place, and we are proud of our efforts,” the CEO said.