WSSC DIKhan Cleanliness Drive For Muharram In Full Swing
Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2024 | 12:10 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Water and Sanitation Services Company DIKhan's (WSSC) cleanliness drive for Muharram-ul-Haram was in full swing at all procession routes and Imam Bargahs in the various areas of DIKhan.
On the direction of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WSSC and Deputy Commissioner DIKhan Mansoor Arshad, the proper cleanliness of the venues of Muharram Majalis and mourning processions routes was started during last week.
Talking to APP, the official of WSSC said following the directions of CEO, the company is utilising all possible resources to provide extraordinary cleanliness arrangements to citizens of DIKhan and in this regard, zero tolerance would be observed during these days.
He informed about pre- Muharram and during Muharram 10-day cleaning operation that the staff working day and night, added that special instructions issued to the cleaning staff and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in the cleaning anywhere.
He said that for this special cleaning drive across the city the company deployed all its machinery for the task while more than 300 workers would be on duty in shifts and special teams has also been deployed on the procession routes and during the Majalis.
The main procession routes and streets around the all Imambargahs of the city are being cleaned. In addition, the construction material or debris was also being removed from the routes of the procession and its adjacent areas. He said camps had been set up at various points of the city for regularly carrying out the cleanliness work until the conclusion of Ashura’s day processions.
He said control rooms has also been set up at WSSC office that would look after the entire operation.
All senitory inspectors and supervisors would ensure 100 per cent attendance of workers in the field. He added that extraordinary arrangements were being made to facilitate citizens during Muharram, especially on 9th and 10th of Muharram, but at the same time people should also cooperate with WSSC, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..
Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator
Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi
Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui
PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana
SPA receives ‘Media Excellence Award’ for Hajj season 2024
DIG Islamabad visit Traffic Police Headquarters, review functioning
77000 kg of prohibited plastic bags seized in Quetta: DC
All DISCOs to be privatized in one & half year period: Laghari
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Technical fault at Gumbat grid station disrupts power supply20 minutes ago
-
DIKhan Mayor assures adequate arrangements for Muharam30 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 341,700 cusecs water40 minutes ago
-
Development projects to be completed timely: minister40 minutes ago
-
Two killed, ten injured in accident near Kallar Kahar40 minutes ago
-
Man gunned down by relative1 hour ago
-
PM pays tribute to Capt. Karnal Sher Khan on his 25th martyrdom anniversary2 hours ago
-
Saudi leadership approves granting citizenship to global experts under Vision 203011 hours ago
-
Reducing needless expenses to contain positive impact on financial matters: Governor12 hours ago
-
DC Sanghar chair meeting regarding Muharam arrangements12 hours ago
-
Four killed, 32 injured in road accident12 hours ago
-
Petroleum Division, OGRA advise OMCs to keep petrol pumps open12 hours ago