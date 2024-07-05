WSSC DIKhan cleanliness drive for Muharram in full swing

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Water and Sanitation Services Company DIKhan's (WSSC) cleanliness drive for Muharram-ul-Haram was in full swing at all procession routes and Imam Bargahs in the various areas of DIKhan.

On the direction of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WSSC and Deputy Commissioner DIKhan Mansoor Arshad, the proper cleanliness of the venues of Muharram Majalis and mourning processions routes was started during last week.

Talking to APP, the official of WSSC said following the directions of CEO, the company is utilising all pos­sible resources to provide extraordinary cleanliness arrangements to citizens of DIKhan and in this re­gard, zero tolerance would be observed during these days.

He informed about pre- Muharram and during Muharram 10-day cleaning operation that the staff working day and night, added that special instructions issued to the cleaning staff and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in the cleaning anywhere.

He said that for this special cleaning drive across the city the company deployed all its machinery for the task while more than 300 workers would be on duty in shifts and special teams has also been deployed on the procession routes and during the Majalis.

The main procession routes and streets around the all Imambargahs of the city are being cleaned. In addition, the construction material or debris was also being removed from the routes of the procession and its adjacent areas. He said camps had been set up at various points of the city for regularly carrying out the cleanliness work until the conclusion of Ashura’s day processions.

He said control rooms has also been set up at WSSC office that would look after the entire operation.

All senitory inspectors and supervisors would ensure 100 per cent attendance of workers in the field. He added that extraordinary arrange­ments were being made to facilitate citizens during Muharram, especially on 9th and 10th of Muharram, but at the same time peo­ple should also cooperate with WSSC, he added.