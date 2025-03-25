WSSC-DIKhan Cleanliness Drive In Full Swing During Ramadan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2025 | 08:32 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) On the directions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, the special cleanliness drive during the month of Ramadan was in full swing under the district administration and Water and Sanitation Services Company DIKhan (WSSC).
The aim of this drive is to make the city clean and healthy so that the citizens can offer prayers in a clean environment during the month of Ramazan.
Under the supervision of Supervisor Abdul Rehman Khan and Chief Sanitary inspector Javed Khan.
WSSC teams are working day and night in cleaning the drains and streets of various areas and making the roads and paths clean.
The WSSC official said, that additional staff had been assigned duties to ensure cleanliness round the clock so that some sanitation-related problems could avoid becoming hurdles.
He said that the cleaning process is being carried out on a daily basis so that the residents of the area can be provided with a clean and healthy environment.
